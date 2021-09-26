Ravens get away with delay of game before winning field goal

The Baltimore Ravens got a miracle kick from Justin Tucker to beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday. But Tucker’s 66-yard field goal attempt might have been a 71-yarder had a penalty for delay of game been called.

The Ravens had a 2nd-and-10 at the Detroit 48 with seven seconds left. Before Lamar Jackson took a snap and threw the ball away, the play clock appeared to hit zero.

The Justin Tucker game-winning kick from 66 yards never should have happened. According to CBS broadcast graphic, this should have been a delay of game on Baltimore on the play before the field goal. #Lions #Ravens pic.twitter.com/YnVOuC3KXX — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) September 26, 2021

The clock seemed to be at zero for well more than a second before the snap, yet no penalty was called. That seemed to be a badly missed delay of game.

The Ravens should have been moved back five yards due to delay of game and had a 71-yard attempt to win the game. Considering Tucker’s field goal hit the upright before bouncing over for the win, a properly called penalty likely would have given Detroit the win.