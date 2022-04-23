Kadarius Toney responds to trade report

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen once said wide receiver Kadarius Toney was one of the few untouchables on the roster. But time has a way of changing things.

Toney has skipped all of the Giants’ offseason workout program to date and apparently has no intent on showing up. What’s worse is that the 2021 first-round pick has also fallen out of contact with his teammates. That has only compounded the many issues Toney endured throughout his rookie season, which featured injuries, bouts with COVID-19, frustration over his role and being ejected for throwing a punch.

On Friday evening, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported that Schoen has reversed course and is now actively shopping Toney.

Several other Giants beat writers were quick to confirm Leonard’s report. Despite that however, Toney cautions that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on the internet.

Kadarius Toney’s latest post on Instagram… pic.twitter.com/AEUhC2Qx1T — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 23, 2022

Toney shared similar sentiments a year ago before angrily calling the media “clowns.” He later apologized for those comments but continued to peg the local beat as liars.

To say that Toney’s career has gotten off to a poor start would be an understatement. The 23-year-old has had nothing but problems from the jump and things don’t seem to be getting any better. And with Schoen actively trying to create a more team-first environment in East Rutherford, it should come as little surprise that he’s now open to moving Toney.