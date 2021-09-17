Kadarius Toney seems unhappy with role on Giants

The New York Giants are off to a very bad start in 2021, and now their first-round pick is hinting at some displeasure.

Following Thursday night’s heartbreaking loss to the Washington Football Team, wide receiver Kadarius Toney sent a cryptic message on Instagram. The text read “I don’t be mad s— just be lame to me fr.”

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com noted that Toney was “visibly upset” on the sideline at one point in the second half after a discussion with coach Joe Judge.

For what it’s worth, Toney tweeted Friday that “we good over here” and accused people of wrongly interpreting the message.

Y’all try to turn anything into something, SMH we good over here — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) September 17, 2021

Judge also downplayed the incident, dismissing any emotional factors and saying Toney works hard in practice.

Joe Judge on the frustration Kadarius Toney expressed on Instagram after his 0-touch performance last night: "I see a guy that shows up every day and works hard. That’s what I see. Instead of trying to gauge some of these emotions, I judge how he works." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 17, 2021

Toney, the No. 20 pick in the NFL Draft, was the subject of speculation during training camp and has -2 receiving yards through the team’s first two games.

Whatever the case, the Giants would strongly prefer to not have to answer questions like this right now. There are already issues stemming from a different sideline confrontation, plus the team lost in brutal fashion. They’re in danger of seeing their season spiral out of control quickly.