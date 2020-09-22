Newspaper’s Robert Kraft prostitution case headline goes viral

Robert Kraft is still fighting charges stemming from his alleged involvement in solicitation of prostitution over a year ago, and things are looking good for the New England Patriots owner. One news publication had a very, very interesting way of putting that.

Florida prosecutors said Monday that they will not appeal a court’s decision to block the release of a video that allegedly shows Kraft paying for sex acts in a massage parlor. That makes it likely that the charges against Kraft will be dropped. Or, as the New York Post phrased it, Kraft is now “likely to get off.”

The @nypost hit a home run with this Robert Kraft headline pic.twitter.com/Gi3uqAiBeT — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) September 22, 2020

When the story about Kraft originally came out, it was in the context of the massage parlor he visited being investigated for alleged sex trafficking. There have been no charges related to sex trafficking in the case.

Kraft issued an apology after he was charged, though he has pleaded not guilty. This is not the first incredible news headline we have seen related to the case.