Mystery NFC team trying to make trade for Aaron Rodgers?

Is there a mystery NFC team that is lurking in the Aaron Rodgers trade matter? That’s what one person says.

Rodgers has said that he would like to be traded to the New York Jets. The belief has been that a deal will eventually get done, but trade talks between the Green Bay Packers and Jets have stalled over compensation.

On Tuesday, Craig Carton, the host of “The Carton Show” on FS1, said that the San Francisco 49ers are a contender to trade for Rodgers. He says the team could offer multiple third-round picks in this year’s draft and a first-round pick in 2024.

The 49ers are ready to pursue Aaron Rodgers if the Packers deal with the Jets falls through says @craigcartonlive 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4a9EEZsVS — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) April 4, 2023

Is that even a possibility? Would Rodgers be willing to go to San Francisco? Could the 49ers even make it work with the salary cap? It all seems like a stretch.

The reason why this might even be a rumor is because Trey Lance might not be ready to lead the 49ers at a Super Bowl-level, and Brock Purdy is recovering from elbow surgery.

Also, Rodgers may still carry a grudge against the Niners for passing on him in the NFL Draft to take Alex Smith in 2005. Plus, he has already said that it’s his intention to play for the Jets. Would all that be discarded for the Niners to get involved? That just seems like a wild rumor.