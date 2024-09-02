 Skip to main content
NFL All-Pro defender says he will be changing his name

September 2, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Justin Madubuike looking on

Dec 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Though not quite a Robbie Chosen situation, one NFL defender is about to file the paperwork for a name change.

Baltimore Ravens writer Kyle Phoenix revealed on Monday that Baltimore defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is planning to change his name. He now intends to be formally known as “Nnamdi Madubuike.”

Madubuike, who has also since changed his Instagram name and his locker room name plate to “Nnamdi,” has good reason for the change. His middle name is Nnamdi, and he has said that his parents call him by that name too.

The 26-year-old Madubuike showed out last season for Baltimore, logging 56 combined tackles and a team-leading 13.0 sacks (which also ranked ninth in the league among all NFL players). That was good enough for Madubuike to earn both Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods.

Madubuike was also rewarded by the Ravens with a massive new deal earlier this offseason. Thus, he has more than enough to cover the filing fees for his impending name change.

