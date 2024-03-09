Ravens sign Pro Bowler to massive $98 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens on Friday locked up a key piece of their vaunted defense from last season.

The Ravens have reportedly signed star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a 4-year, $98 million contract. The deal includes $75.5 million total in guarantees and $53.5 million at signing, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Another deal: Ravens are signing franchise DT Justin Madubuike to a four-year, $98 million deal that includes $75.5 million total in guarantees and $53.5 million at signing, per sources. pic.twitter.com/mEwwKVCSF2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

We have agreed to terms on a new four-year contract extension with DT @JustinMadubuike!!! pic.twitter.com/0d58g6gAXq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2024

Madubuike had a breakout campaign in 2023. He led the Ravens with 13.0 sacks, which ranked 9th in the NFL. He also tallied 56 combined tackles and 33 quarterback hits.

The 4-year pro earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season and was also named 2nd-team All-Pro. He even received a vote for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Ravens used the franchise tag on Madubuike earlier this week. The 26-year-old would have counted for $22 million against the cap had the team not signed him to a new deal. The Madubuike deal saves the team approximately $10 million in cap space heading into the start of free agency.

The Ravens are expected to be very active in pursuing top free agents. The team has recently been linked to a couple of All-Pro talents — one former star wide receiver and one big-name running back.