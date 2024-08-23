NFL announces punishment for WR Zay Jones

The NFL on Friday announced the punishment Zay Jones is receiving over his November arrest.

Jones, who was a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office following an alleged incident with the mother of his child.

Though the misdemeanor domestic battery charge Jones was facing was dropped, the NFL has suspended Jones for five games under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Jones signed with the Arizona Cardinals in May, which will mark the fourth team for whom he has played. The team won’t get him active until after Week 5.

Jones missed eight games last season due to a knee injury and finished with 34 catches for 321 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 29-year-old set career highs with 82 receptions and 823 receiving yards in 2022.

