Details emerge from Zay Jones’ domestic battery arrest

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on Monday and charged with domestic battery, and some new details about the incident have been released.

Jones was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and booked at the Duval County Jail at around 6 p.m. EST on Monday. The 28-year-old was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm. According to a police report that was obtained by TMZ, Jones allegedly got into an argument with the mother of his child that turned physical.

Police say a woman at the scene told them that she and Jones got into an altercation when she was picking up her and Jones’ child from Jacksonville to take the child back to Orlando. Further details were redacted, but the report states that police “observed several small scratches” on the alleged victim’s neck that were “consistent with marks from a fingernail.”

Radio host Jeff Prosser of 1010XL in Jacksonville also shared some alleged details from the incident. Prosser said he was told the scratches on the woman were the result of Jones grabbing a piece of jewelry he had given her and ripping it off her neck.

“They got into an argument, a verbal argument, and during the course of the argument before it subsided, Zay reached and grabbed a piece of jewelry that he had given her that was hanging around her neck and ripped it off her neck,” Prosser said, as transcribed by Adam Stites of Jaguars Wire. “It left a mark, she called the police, domestic violence charges were brought.”

Jones was scheduled to have a court hearing on Tuesday.

The Jaguars released a statement saying they were aware of the arrest and gathering more information.

Jones has missed 6 games this season due to a lingering knee injury. He has 8 catches for 78 yards with 2 touchdowns across 3 games played. The 28-year-old was second on the team in both receiving yards (823) and receiving touchdowns (5) during the 2022 season.

Jones was also arrested in 2018 for public vandalism. He was seen in a video completely naked and acting erratically. The charges were eventually dropped for insufficient evidence.