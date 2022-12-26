NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL on Sunday announced a change to the schedule for Week 17.

The Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

A game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers was originally scheduled for the Sunday night game. That contest has been moved to the late window on Sunday afternoon with a 4:25 pm ET kickoff on CBS.

The Rams are 5-10 and have been eliminated from postseason contention, while the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a win at the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night in Week 16. So that game will not only feature less intrigue than the Steelers-Ravens, but it also might not have much in the way of postseason implications.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are 7-8 and fighting for a wild card spot in the AFC. The 10-5 Ravens have clinched a playoff spot but are fighting for the AFC North and the opportunity to host a playoff game.

The Steelers and Ravens have one of the most intense rivalries in the NFL, and their games are often played in prime time. But Ravens reporter Jamison Henley noted that the teams have not played in prime time since 2018 (though they were scheduled to do so in 2020 too).