NFL’s big Broncos mistake being exposed

October 8, 2022
by Dan Benton

Russell Wilson at a press conference

When the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, it dominated NFL headlines. Not only was it a blockbuster trade, but many believe it would put the Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett over the top.

Through the first five weeks of the regular season, that’s been anything but the case.

The Broncos are 2-3 and averaging just 15.0 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the NFL. And while Wilson is second in the league with 1,254 yards passing, he’s looked like a shell of his former self. And during Thursday night’s overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson missed a wide open receiver for what would have been the game-winning touchdown.

To put it bluntly, the Broncos are nearly unwatchable. However, because of the high expectations and the NFL’s relentless desire to make money, they were viewed as primetime gems. Through five weeks, Denver has played three national games and they’ll get another in Week 6.

But it won’t end there. The Broncos will have a national audience in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (London) and again in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday night).

You better believe the NFL regrets that decision right now. Unfortunately, it’s the fans who suffer most.

