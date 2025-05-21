NFL approves significant change to onside kick rules

The NFL introduced significant changes to its kickoff play last year, and more tweaks have now been approved for the 2025 season.

NFL team owners on Wednesday unanimously approved a proposal that will allow for onside kicks to be declared at any point in the game by a team that is trailing. Last season, only a team that was trailing in the fourth quarter could attempt an onside kick.

In addition, players on the kicking team will now be allowed to line up at the 35-yard line. The ball will remain at the 35-yard line, but previous rules required the 10 players other than the kicker to line up at the 34. The hope is that moving the cover players further forward will increase the chances of a recovery by the kicking team.

This vote was unanimous. It also includes moving players on the onside kick team up a yard, which the NFL hopes will help improve rate of recovery by the kicking team.



The ball is on 35, previously the 10 cover guys had to be on the 34. They'll now be even w/the ball at the 35. https://t.co/kr3td76vYR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 21, 2025

The onside kick success rate was lower than 7% last season, which has led to many feeling like the play is completely dead. Owners are hoping the new changes will result in the success rate creeping a bit higher.

There had been talk of a much more radical alternative to the onside kick, but no formal proposal was submitted. If the onside kick continues to be an almost automatic recovery for the receiving team, the NFL will likely explore more dramatic changes going forward.