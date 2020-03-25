Report: NFL coaches, execs do not see 2020 season starting on time

The coronavirus outbreak has unfortunately not yet shown signs of slowing down in the United States. The longer that trend continues, the less of a chance there is for major sports leagues to resume play in the coming weeks or even months. While the NFL has largely resisted making any significant changes to its calendar, there is apparently skepticism around the league that the regular season will begin on time.

Several NFL coaches and front office executives told Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman that they believe it will be “nearly impossible” for the 2020 season to begin in early September. Those coaches and execs say they have gotten real information from doctors, and they are bracing for training camp to be pushed back to the fall.

One thing to pass along: I’m increasingly hearing from coaches and front office executives that they believe it will be nearly impossible for the season to start on time. Some believe training camp will start in the fall. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 25, 2020

One dynamic in play is that some coaches are having blunt conversations with team doctors. The doctors are telling them the truth. That the pandemic could last months. There’s been no sugarcoating or lying. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 25, 2020

Coaches are quoting me data from the World Health Organization. Again, team doctors are giving them the honest info. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 25, 2020

Freeman notes that the NFL season could be impacted by the fact that some areas of the U.S. — such as New York, Washington state and California — have been far more heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak than others. All teams need to be on an even playing field, so to speak, so it would be difficult for the NFL to resume normal operations if the aforementioned areas are still in significant danger.

NFL teams are concerned about being able to prepare for next month’s draft, but the league doesn’t seem to care at the moment. As of now, the NFL is taking a wait-and-see approach.