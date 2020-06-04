NFL says coaching staffs can return to facilities on Friday, June 5

NFL coaches have officially been given the green light to return to team facilities this weekend.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Thursday informing them that coaching staffs are among the employees who will be permitted to resume working at team facilities on Friday, June 5. The memo states that teams must receive clearance from their local governments and have no more than 100 employees present at the facility at one time. Players have not been given permission to return at this time.

The NFL is trying to maintain as much of a level playing field as possible, so minicamps are unlikely to begin until all states get to a place where enough people are allowed to be present at team facilities at one time. There has been talk that minicamp could start within the next few weeks, but a more recent report provided a far less optimistic timeline.

Giving coaches the green light to get back to work is a big step in the right direction, however. The NFL still seems determined to maintain as much normalcy as possible with its offseason schedule, and this should help the league in that department.