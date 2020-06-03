NFL still planning to have full slate of preseason games

The NFL has been determined to maintain as much normalcy as possible with its offseason schedule, and fans may be disappointed to hear that the plan is to follow that approach even with preseason games.

In a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he has heard “from the league” that preseason games will proceed as scheduled. With uncertainty surrounding the start of minicamp and training camp, McDermott also said he would not rule out the preseason being extended.

#BUF coach Sean McDermott via Zoom: The “latest” he knows “from the league” is preseason games will go on as scheduled. Bc of unconventional spring, could preseason be extended to help ensure that players avoid injury? McDermott said he believes league & NFLPA could discuss that. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) June 3, 2020

The NFL is shortening its preseason by one game beginning next year and transitioning to a 17-game regular season, so fans will likely make the argument that eliminating one preseason game this year would be a viable way to consolidate things. However, the league has already shown a commitment to sticking to its predetermined schedule, so that is unlikely to change.

If the NFL is determined to have teams play four preseason games, delaying the start of the regular season may become necessary. As of now, it sounds like it will still be a while before players even report to team facilities.