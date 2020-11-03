NFL could have 16-team playoff as contingency this season

The NFL could make arrangements for an alternative playoff format this season.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Monday that the NFL Competition Committee expects to present a resolution to NFL owners about an expanded playoff format this year. The format would expand to 16 teams — eight in each conference. This contingency would be available in the case that games are not played due to the coronavirus, especially with bye weeks disappearing.

In this expanded format, eight teams per conference would make the postseason — the four division winners plus four wild card teams. The top two teams would not receive bye weeks as in the current format. Instead, the top-seeded team would play the No. 8 seed, while the second would play the seventh, and so on.

The NFL is trying to keep options open so that they can reasonably complete a season without altering the schedule too much. Such an alternative seems reasonable, despite the lack of advantages to the top seeds.