NFL throws Dan Snyder under the bus after approval of Commanders sale

NFL owners approved Josh Harris’ $6 billion purchase of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder on Thursday, and the league quickly tossed Snyder under the bus on his way out.

Moments after approval of the sale was reported publicly, the NFL released the findings of former SEC Chair Mary Jo White into allegations of sexual harassment and financial improprieties on the part of Snyder. White’s investigation corroborated sexual harassment allegations made against Snyder by former cheerleader and marketing employee Tiffani Johnston. The investigation also sustained allegations that the Commanders deliberately underreported NFL revenues to avoid revenue sharing obligations, though evidence was “inconclusive” regarding whether Snyder himself was involved in that scheme. The report also suggested that Snyder and the Commanders did not cooperate with the investigation, which proved to be an obstacle in investigating the financial allegations.

Another finding in Mary Jo White’s report: “Both Mr. Snyder and the Club failed to cooperate, which extended the Investigation and contributed to an inability to determine” the total revenue improperly shielded and Snyder’s knowledge of and participation in the scheme. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2023

The league said in its own statement that Snyder would pay a $60 million fine to resolve all outstanding matters covered by the report.

White’s investigation was launched in April 2022 and was certainly a concern for Snyder, even throughout the sale process. Some reports suggested that he wanted the league to limit the public release of White’s findings as a condition of his sale of the team. It does not appear he got his wish, though releasing the report alongside the announcement that the sale has been approved will likely serve to divert some attention away from it.

All told, the findings are quite damning for Snyder, and he might have faced a more severe punishment from the league if he were not already on the way out. It’s easy to see why even his fellow owners are thrilled to be rid of him.