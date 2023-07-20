Jerry Jones offers comment on Daniel Snyder finally selling Commanders

Jerry Jones is excited about the major change that is coming regarding the Washington Commanders.

NFL owners gathered Thursday in Minneapolis for a special meeting to vote on the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. Reporters stopped Jones ahead of the meeting and asked the Dallas Cowboys owner for his thoughts on the transition.

He was specifically asked whether this was a good day for Washington NFL fans.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for the NFL. It’s exciting. And it’s I think a hallmark day. I’m excited about the prospects of going into Washington and giving ’em some capital punishment,” Jones said.

Jones had long been a supporter of Snyder despite Snyder facing criticism for his handling of the Washington franchise over the last two decades. Jones had also long been viewed as one of the only voices among NFL owners who could get through to Snyder. For him to now be approving of the sale with alacrity is a big change.

There are no guarantees that the new ownership group will be more successful than the previous regime was (presuming the sale goes through). But it would be hard to top just how brutal Snyder seemingly was to work for.