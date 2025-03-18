Projected NFL No. 1 pick reveals his ‘dream’ landing spot

Top NFL draft prospect Cam Ward has shared which team he dreams of playing for once he makes the pros.

All signs point to Ward becoming the first name called on draft night next month. The QB-needy Tennessee Titans, who hold the first-overall pick, will have the first opportunity to nab him.

Ward earned another accolade on Monday when he won the Manning Award, given to the best college quarterback in the country. While speaking to reporters at the event held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., Ward admitted that he dreams of playing for the Saints.

“I loved watching Drew Brees and [former Saints wide receiver Marques] Colston out there,” Ward said, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday.”

Ward admitted that the Saints were one of his favorite favorite teams while growing up in West Columbia, Texas. But given the unlikelihood of New Orleans drafting him, Ward added that the dream of slinging passes at the Superdome is “not really my focus right now.”

The Saints do have a need for a long-term solution at QB. New Orleans owns the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and would have to trade up to make Ward’s dream a reality. But based on the Saints’ recent decision on Derek Carr’s contract, the team appears content to move forward with the veteran for at least for another season.

