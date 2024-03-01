Could NFL Draft feature major surprise with No. 1 overall pick?

Caleb Williams has long been viewed as the obvious choice to be taken first in the 2024 NFL Draft, but there are some around the NFL who believe a different quarterback is making a case to take the former USC star’s spot.

Two NFL personnel people told Outback’s Armando Salguero this week that they would not be stunned if Jayden Daniels wound up being the first overall pick in the draft. One of the executives, a general manager, said he has “no dog in the fight” because his team is picking outside the top 10. The exec feels Daniels is “more capable in the pocket” than Williams.

“Don’t get me wrong, Williams has some Patrick Mahomes qualities to him outside the pocket. He makes some unholy throws,” the GM said. “But he seems to like doing that more than staying in there and playing pitch and catch, which an NFL quarterback has to do consistently to move the chains.”

The other executive, a personnel director for an NFL team, said he would “be comfortable taking (Daniels) No. 1, everything else being equal.” The exec said Daniels has been “great” during the interview process and has the potential to blow the Chicago Bears or another team away. Though, the executive did add that he doubts Daniels will surpass Williams when all is said and done.

It is always wise to be skeptical about where information is coming from leading up to the draft, especially when anonymous executives are the source. Williams still seems like a lock to be the No. 1 pick, but Daniels could wind up separating himself from Drake Maye if more flattering reports trickle out.

We know at least one legendary coach is said to be very high on Daniels, so that should count for something.