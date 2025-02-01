NFL executives unimpressed with 2025 quarterback class

The 2025 NFL Draft is roughly three months away and as many as four quarterbacks are expected to be selected in the first round. Despite that, many executives around the league believe it will be a crapshoot as they remain unimpressed with the incoming class.

Although Miami’s Cam Ward, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and Ole Miss’ Jaxon Dart continue to generate buzz, none hold a handle to the top six quarterback prospects from the 2024 NFL Draft, multiple executives and insiders told The Athletic in a recent survey.

“I would guess 90% of the people here (at the Senior Bowl) would feel that way,” one anonymous executive said.

That’s unfortunate news for multiple teams with top-10 picks who are not only in the quarterback market, but are desperate for a franchise signal-caller.

The Tennessee Titans (No. 1), Cleveland Browns (No. 2), New York Giants (No. 3), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), New York Jets (No. 7), and New Orleans Saints (No. 9) are all on the hunt for a new quarterback, with the Giants and Raiders unabashedly public about their desire to draft one.

“If the Giants select (the wrong QB), it could set the franchise back years,” another anonymous executive told The Athletic.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Giants made that mistake… Cough, Daniel Jones, cough.

Ward and Sanders are projected to be the first two quarterbacks off the board but in what order is up for debate. Dart, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel are among those considered a tier down. But the analysis appears to match what the executives told The Athletic.

NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah recently released his ranking of the top 50 prospects and only Ward and Sanders made the cut. They were ranked 10th and 11th overall, respectively. No other quarterback was present.

The Titans have left the door open to passing on a quarterback in favor of a “generational talent” and perhaps the other QB-needy teams should take a similar approach.