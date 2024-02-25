NFL reportedly likely to ban 1 controversial tackling method

The NFL appears to be taking aim at one controversial method of tackling, and a ban appears to be on the way.

The league’s competition committee said Sunday that they are “aligned” on banning the hip-drop tackle. The only real work left to do is to put together the appropriate language for a rule change.

A hip-drop tackle is when a defender wraps up the offensive player and then twists or falls to the ground using his full body weight. This often results in the defender landing on the offensive player’s leg, increasing the risk of injury. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered a significant injury on such a play this season, while Tony Pollard’s injury in the 2023 postseason was what got the conversation started.

The NFLPA initially opposed such a ban, suggesting it would make defensive players’ jobs impossible. That will make the language used in any rule change very important, but it does appear that the sport is headed this way.