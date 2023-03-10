 Skip to main content
NFLPA issues statement opposing 1 potential rule change

March 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Roger Goodell at a press conference

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is considering a notable rule change for the 2023 season, and the players’ union has been quick to go on the record opposing it.

The NFLPA issued a statement Friday urging the league’s competition committee not to ban the “hip-drop tackle,” which is said to be in discussion. In the statement, the NFLPA said any ban would be “unfair to players and unrealistic to implement.” The union argues that it would put defensive players in an “impossible position” and would lead to inconsistent and confusing officiating.

A “hip-drop tackle” is generally defined as when a defender grabs the ball carrier from behind and pulls them to the ground while also going to the ground themselves. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was injured on one such tackle during the NFC playoffs.

The league has openly suggested that this sort of tackle may be legislated out of the game for player safety reasons. If the NFL does this, they will apparently be doing so without the support of the NFLPA.

