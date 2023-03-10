NFLPA issues statement opposing 1 potential rule change

The NFL is considering a notable rule change for the 2023 season, and the players’ union has been quick to go on the record opposing it.

The NFLPA issued a statement Friday urging the league’s competition committee not to ban the “hip-drop tackle,” which is said to be in discussion. In the statement, the NFLPA said any ban would be “unfair to players and unrealistic to implement.” The union argues that it would put defensive players in an “impossible position” and would lead to inconsistent and confusing officiating.

Operating under the belief that game rules should only be written if they can be fairly + reasonably applied, our player leadership passed a resolution to issue this statement opposing the NFL Competition Committee’s consideration of a rule prohibiting the “hip-drop tackle:" pic.twitter.com/irvxcVuhOJ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 10, 2023

A “hip-drop tackle” is generally defined as when a defender grabs the ball carrier from behind and pulls them to the ground while also going to the ground themselves. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was injured on one such tackle during the NFC playoffs.

The league has openly suggested that this sort of tackle may be legislated out of the game for player safety reasons. If the NFL does this, they will apparently be doing so without the support of the NFLPA.