NFL insider: Aaron Rodgers ‘solid on never playing for Packers again’

Aaron Rodgers has no intention of reporting to the Green Bay Packers until his ongoing feud with the team is resolved. The only way to resolve it may be for the team to trade the star quarterback, and yet another longtime NFL insider believes Rodgers is not going to change his mind.

Peter King of The MMQB wrote in his weekly column that he believes Rodgers “is solid on never playing for the Packers again.” But even with that in mind, King proposed a possible solution that would allow the two sides to coexist in 2021.

King thinks the Packers should consider promising Rodgers that they will trade him after the 2021 season. The team could also sweeten the pot by telling Rodgers and his representatives that they would work with him if the quarterback gives them a list of teams for which he would like to play.

There are several reasons Rodgers might be open to that scenario, assuming he does not want to retire. The 37-year-old was paid a $6.8 million roster bonus back in March. The Packers could, in theory, come after that money if Rodgers refuses to show up. He also probably has a better chance to win a Super Bowl in Green Bay than any other place he might end up if the Packers trade him this year, so that should appeal to Rodgers on some level.

Packers president Mark Murphy recently said the Rodgers situation has divided the team’s fanbase. With King’s scenario, both sides could sell the idea that they are making one last run at a Super Bowl together before mutually parting ways. That would be much better than the team and one of the best players in franchise history drawing out a long, tenuous divorce. After next season, the Packers could turn things over to Jordan Love.

If you saw the photos and videos of Rodgers living it up in Hawaii recently, you might get the impression that football is not at the forefront of his mind. However, he is the reigning NFL MVP and still at the peak of his game. We’d be shocked if he retired, so the Packers may want to consider exploring King’s idea.