Russell Wilson clarifies trade drama, relationship with Seahawks

In his first public comments since February, Russell Wilson played down the trade drama that followed him throughout part of the offseason.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback made clear Thursday he had never requested the team trade him, and also added context to some of the reports claiming he had demanded improvements by the team. Wilson noted that the list of teams he would have accepted a trade to was accurate, but that he never actually sought to be moved.

Russell Wilson: "I did not request a trade. I've always wanted to play here." #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 10, 2021

Wilson also disputed reports that said he was unhappy with his offensive line, saying that he also needed to improve. He added that his relationship with coach Pete Carroll has never been better after the two spent significant time talking during the offseason.

Russell Wilson: "Not at all, about the offensive line," on his comments that he was frustrated at getting hit too much. "Duane Brown is one of my closest friends, man." #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 10, 2021

Russell Wilson says his relationship with Pete Carroll has never been better. "Lots of one-on-one time" with the coach this offseason, the QB says. #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 10, 2021

The first part of the offseason was filled with Wilson trade rumors after his agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. That certainly suggested all was not well behind the scenes, especially in the context of reports that Wilson wasn’t enamored with his offensive line.

Whatever was going on, it’s certainly passed now. Wilson is committed to the Seahawks, and vice versa. It sure sounds like the drama was exaggerated, and the chances of a Wilson trade were never really existent.