NFL responds to allegations against Justin Tucker

The NFL has issued a statement in response to troubling allegations made against Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

In a statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league only became aware of the allegations from the reporter who was investigating them, and the information had not been previously shared with the league. McCarthy added that the NFL “take(s) any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”

From @NFLprguy: “We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2025

Under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, Tucker could still be subject to discipline from a league investigation even if he faces no legal repercussions from the allegations. There is ample precedent for that, as Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was suspended over similar allegations despite settling out of court with his accusers.

Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct by six different massage therapists between 2012 and 2016. The kicker vehemently denied the allegations in his own statement.

Tucker is regarded as one of the best and most reliable kickers in NFL history, though the 35-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career in 2024.