 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 1, 2020

NFL looking into Raiders players not wearing masks at charity event

October 1, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Raiders logo

The Las Vegas Raiders have already received a substantial fine after head coach Jon Gruden failed to properly wear his mask on the sideline, and several of their players could now be in hot water for violating coronavirus protocols.

Roughly 10 Raiders players attended a charity event held by tight end Darren Waller on Monday night, and photos and videos from the event showed them mingling with fans while not wearing masks. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL and NFL Players Association are looking into the situation.

As Pelissero mentioned, any disciplinary action would come from the team. That would likely be in the form of fines, if anything.

Gruden was asked about the event this week, and he defended the job the Raiders have done in following coronavirus protocols. He also praised his players for helping to raise over $300,000 for a charitable cause.

Raiders owner Mark Davis was openly critical of players for not wearing their masks.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to restrict players from attending any event that violates state or local restrictions. The agreement also included players avoiding indoor concerts, music or entertainment events. They have further agreed to restrict players from visiting bars or night clubs with 10-or-more people and without wearing a mask. Players are also not supposed to attend house gatherings with more than 15 people and without wearing a mask.

The NFL has been taking coronavirus restrictions seriously. Gruden is one of five coaches who have been fined for not wearing masks at all times during games, and he responded by wearing this on his face last weekend.

It’s unclear if the Raiders plan to discipline any of the players who attended Waller’s event.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus