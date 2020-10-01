NFL looking into Raiders players not wearing masks at charity event

The Las Vegas Raiders have already received a substantial fine after head coach Jon Gruden failed to properly wear his mask on the sideline, and several of their players could now be in hot water for violating coronavirus protocols.

Roughly 10 Raiders players attended a charity event held by tight end Darren Waller on Monday night, and photos and videos from the event showed them mingling with fans while not wearing masks. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL and NFL Players Association are looking into the situation.

The NFL and NFLPA have been in discussions about the photos of maskless #Raiders players at a fundraiser, I'm told. Any discipline would come from the team. But a team employee forwarded the invite, which said players would have a private dining area and not mingle with guests. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2020

As Pelissero mentioned, any disciplinary action would come from the team. That would likely be in the form of fines, if anything.

Gruden was asked about the event this week, and he defended the job the Raiders have done in following coronavirus protocols. He also praised his players for helping to raise over $300,000 for a charitable cause.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the response to the multiple players attending Darren Waller’s charity gala, which raised $300k, being seen without masks in a crowded country club. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation @raiders pic.twitter.com/cpw6i6pbGk — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 30, 2020

Raiders owner Mark Davis was openly critical of players for not wearing their masks.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to restrict players from attending any event that violates state or local restrictions. The agreement also included players avoiding indoor concerts, music or entertainment events. They have further agreed to restrict players from visiting bars or night clubs with 10-or-more people and without wearing a mask. Players are also not supposed to attend house gatherings with more than 15 people and without wearing a mask.

The NFL has been taking coronavirus restrictions seriously. Gruden is one of five coaches who have been fined for not wearing masks at all times during games, and he responded by wearing this on his face last weekend.

It’s unclear if the Raiders plan to discipline any of the players who attended Waller’s event.