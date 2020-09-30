Owner Mark Davis not happy after Raiders players attend charity gala with fans

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is not happy about the actions of some of his team’s players on Monday night.

Some Raiders players attended a charity gala at DragonRidge Country Club south of Las Vegas. The event was in support of tight end Darren Waller’s charity to help young adults with drug and alcohol addiction.

Players such as quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman, and tight ends Jason Witten and Foster Moreau were among the players seen in attendance.

Players and attendees did not appear to be following social distancing guidelines or wearing masks.

Raiders star Darren Waller is hosting the first ever 'Beyond the Wall' gala at Dragon Ridge Country Club tonight. pic.twitter.com/aTAqeL22tD — Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) September 29, 2020

LVRC attended the first-ever Beyond the Wall gala, this gala benefits @darrenwallerfdn!@Raiders player Darren Waller and his foundation provide a safe environment and resources for teens to help prevent substance abuse and misuse. pic.twitter.com/YSXFczgsIr — Las Vegas Recovery (@VegasRecovery) September 29, 2020

“You don’t like seeing this. I don’t know that it’s actually been built into our memories that you have to wear a mask,” Davis said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to restrict players from attending any event that violates state or local restrictions. The agreement also included players avoiding indoor concerts, music or entertainment events. They have further agreed to restrict players from visiting bars or night clubs with 10-or-more people and without wearing a mask. Players are also not supposed to attend house gatherings with more than 15 people and without wearing a mask.

The players attending the event appeared to violate many of these rules.

The NFL is taking restrictions seriously as they play the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have fined coaches for not wearing masks during games, including Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who came up with an alternative. The Titans had to suspend in-person activities after players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The league wants to get through the season and needs the cooperation of everyone involved in order to make it happen.