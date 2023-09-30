NFL makes decision on Mac Jones discipline after Sauce Gardner allegation

The NFL has made its decision on potential discipline for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner accused him of a dirty move in their Week 3 game.

The NFL will not hand down any discipline to Jones for his alleged actions against Gardner in Week 3, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The league determined there was not sufficient video evidence to support Gardner’s claim.

The NFL didn’t fine #Patriots QB Mac Jones for his actions in last week’s game against the #Jets, per sources. Any discipline would’ve required sufficient video evidence to support Sauce Gardner’s accusation. In this case, there wasn’t enough. pic.twitter.com/xbHPydHdZA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2023

Gardner accused Jones of taking a shot at his “private parts” after a play in Sunday’s game, and shared video that was meant to support his claim. The clip wasn’t terribly clear, though there was still some thinking that Jones might face a fine for the move. Ultimately, the league could not even justify that.

Jones has a history of accusations of dirty play, so he might have lost some of the benefit of the doubt here. Ultimately, that was not the case in the eyes of the league.