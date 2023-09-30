 Skip to main content
NFL makes decision on Mac Jones discipline after Sauce Gardner allegation

September 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has made its decision on potential discipline for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner accused him of a dirty move in their Week 3 game.

The NFL will not hand down any discipline to Jones for his alleged actions against Gardner in Week 3, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The league determined there was not sufficient video evidence to support Gardner’s claim.

Gardner accused Jones of taking a shot at his “private parts” after a play in Sunday’s game, and shared video that was meant to support his claim. The clip wasn’t terribly clear, though there was still some thinking that Jones might face a fine for the move. Ultimately, the league could not even justify that.

Jones has a history of accusations of dirty play, so he might have lost some of the benefit of the doubt here. Ultimately, that was not the case in the eyes of the league.

