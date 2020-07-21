NFL could move draft to June if needed

Amid chatter about potentially shifting the college football season to spring, one question would need to be answered if that happens: what becomes of the NFL Draft?

Traditionally held at the end of April, the draft and the college football season overlapping would make for some difficulty. However, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the NFL has some modest flexibility when it comes to the draft date.

According to Feldman, the current NFL collective bargaining agreement allows the NFL Draft to be moved to no later than the first week of June. While not a huge delay, it could potentially allow a spring college football season to be played and completed before the annual draft.

For now, it still seems more likely than not that schools attempt a college football season. There’s no guarantee that it will be in the fall, though, opening the door to some unusual circumstances that could have a residual impact on the NFL as well.