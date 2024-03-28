NFL Network personality apologizes for Woody Johnson argument claim

The NFL Network personality responsible for a story about an alleged argument between Jets owner Woody Johnson and coach Robert Saleh is walking back the claim and apologizing.

Colleen Wolfe issued a statement Thursday in which she apologized to the Jets for creating a distraction with her story about Johnson and Saleh. In her statement, she said she had not been at the NFL owners meeting where the conversation took place, and that others present “described the interaction differently.”

“My intent wasn’t to break news, I leave that to the insiders,” Wolfe wrote. “My sincerest apologies to the Jets organization for the unnecessary distraction during such a crucial part of their offseason.”

Wolfe had originally said on the “Around the NFL” podcast that Johnson and Saleh were observed having a “very heated conversation” at the owners meetings last weekend. The story went viral, and Johnson himself responded with a strong denial on Thursday.

Wolfe probably was not expecting this to go viral, and one source seems to have overstated what actually happened. It served to provide some drama, albeit the unhelpful sort, for the Jets at this point in their offseason.