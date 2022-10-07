NFL Network analyst unloads on ‘poser’ Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is facing another wave of criticism after he cost the Denver Broncos a win in overtime on Thursday night, and no one blasted the quarterback harder than Kyle Brandt.

Brandt, who hosts “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network,” began the show on Friday morning by ripping Wilson. He called Wilson a “poser” and said the QB needs to find a way to either perform on the field or become a better leader in the locker room.

“I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league. I think Russell Wilson is a poser,” Brandt said. “That doesn’t mean he’s a bad person — I think he’s a good person. I think he tries to be something that he is not. When you make $245 million, you’ve got to either be a really great guy in the locker room or you’ve got to be an amazing player.”

Brandt felt that KJ Hamler’s reaction after Denver’s 12-9 loss was a bad sign for Wilson. The young receiver was wide open on the final play of the game for what would have been a game-winning touchdown. Wilson didn’t see him and instead threw a pass that was broken up. Hamler took his helmet off and slammed it on the field. You can see the video here.

Brandt also said he has had personal experiences with Wilson where the star quarterback and his wife Ciara have been standoffish. Brandt told a story of how star players like Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce came up to him when he was working the NFL Honors red carpet event. Wilson and Ciara “literally put their hand up and said, ‘We’re not talking,” according to Brandt.

You can hear the full rant below:

Thoughts on Russell Wilson…. pic.twitter.com/IkIC4SP7rk — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 7, 2022

This is not the first time Brandt has unloaded on a star quarterback.

Wilson and the Broncos have looked totally lost on offense through five games. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been to blame for a lot of that. On Thursday night, no one screw up worse than Wilson. Even if Hackett’s decision to throw on 4th-and-1 with the game on the line was questionable, the play call would have worked if Wilson made the proper read. Quarterbacks who cost numerous first-round picks and $245 million should not make that mistake.