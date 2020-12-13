NFL nixed Tom Brady, Bruce Arians bonding plans

There have been some rumblings about tension between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians because of the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach has publicly criticized his quarterback. Things appear to be fine between the two, however, and they were even planning to play a lot of golf together during their recent bye week — until the NFL nixed the idea.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Arians and Brady had planned to play two or three rounds of golf at Tampa’s Old Memorial Golf Club during the Bucs’ Week 13 bye, but the NFL would not allow it. Gathering outside the team facility is a violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

If you remember, Brady and his Bucs teammates became a topic of conversation before the season when they went against the advice of the NFL Players Association and held unofficial team workouts on their own.

Brady has had an up-and-down first season with Tampa Bay. Arians has pointed the finger at the 43-year-old multiple times after losses, though he recently talked up the six-time Super Bowl champion.