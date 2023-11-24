NFL official Carl Paganelli bloodied while breaking up fight during Jets-Dolphins fight

NFL official Carl Paganelli was left bloodied following a scuffle that broke out between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game between the teams at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Dolphins had scored a touchdown and then kicked an extra point to go up 27-6 at the start of the fourth quarter. After the extra point, there was some shoving between the two sides.

Paganelli was among the officials who tried to break up the fight. He was hit by an inadvertent forearm from Jets lineman Michael Clemons, who wound up ejected. Paganelli ended up spitting out blood from his mouth.

#Dolphins OT Austin Jackson and #Jets DE Michael Clemons were ejected from the game after what happened with the ref..pic.twitter.com/q6iSqOeDsThttps://t.co/5BlGQhr0ST — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2023

In addition to Clemons, Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson was ejected.

Though he was not ejected, C.J. Mosley was called for unnecessary roughness.

CJ Mosley & Michael Clemons both flagged on the play. Clemons contacted an official/foul against an official. The ref is spitting up blood. This is getting so bad for the #Jets. I wouldn't say they're quitting, but this is a team that's fracturing. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 24, 2023

Making physical contact with a referee typically results in a 15-yard penalty and ejection. Even though his contact with Paganelli was inadvertent, Clemons still got ejected.