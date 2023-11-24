 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 24, 2023

NFL official Carl Paganelli bloodied while breaking up fight during Jets-Dolphins fight

November 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Official Carl Paganelli spitting

NFL official Carl Paganelli was left bloodied following a scuffle that broke out between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game between the teams at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Dolphins had scored a touchdown and then kicked an extra point to go up 27-6 at the start of the fourth quarter. After the extra point, there was some shoving between the two sides.

Paganelli was among the officials who tried to break up the fight. He was hit by an inadvertent forearm from Jets lineman Michael Clemons, who wound up ejected. Paganelli ended up spitting out blood from his mouth.

In addition to Clemons, Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson was ejected.

Though he was not ejected, C.J. Mosley was called for unnecessary roughness.

Making physical contact with a referee typically results in a 15-yard penalty and ejection. Even though his contact with Paganelli was inadvertent, Clemons still got ejected.

Article Tags

Carl PaganelliMichael Clemons
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus