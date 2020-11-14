NFL playoffs pose key problem for College Football Playoff delay

There’s a pretty big obstacle to any talk about the College Football Playoff getting pushed back to accommodate extra games.

Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman laid out a key issue on Saturday’s edition of “Big Noon Kickoff.” Feldman pointed out that any delay in the CFP significantly jeopardizes TV broadcast schedules. The reason? The NFL’s expanded playoffs would threaten to clash with the games.

“January 1 is the day when the semifinal games are scheduled,” Feldman said. “If you try to push the games back, you run into very few viable TV windows because the NFL playoff structure has been expanded this year.”

Sure, the NCAA could find a different TV network. However, they will not want to go head-to-head with the NFL if at all possible. The NFL made this change months ago, so there will be little sympathy for the NCAA if it’s scrambling to find a way to schedule postponed playoff games.