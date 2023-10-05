Report: NFL pressured TV networks to give Taylor Swift free promos

The NFL could not be happier about Taylor Swift attending games, and the league is clearly committed to making the appearances worthwhile for her.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the NFL has asked its television partners to promote Swift’s upcoming movie for free. NBC and ESPN both fulfilled the request by airing promos for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” during Week 4.

ESPN aired an advertisement for Swift’s movie, which will hit theaters on Oct. 13, during both “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “Monday NFL Countdown.” NBC did the same on Sunday night during “Football Night in America.” Another ad for Swift’s movie aired during the “Sunday Night Football” game on NBC, though Marchand reports that the 30-second spot was paid for.

The NFL also reportedly asked CBS and FOX to air the promo for free, but Swift has yet to attend a game that was carried by either network since the request was made on Friday. The same is true for Amazon, which carries “Thursday Night Football” and has a partnership with Swift through Amazon Music.

Swift, of course, is rumored to be dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Information about the supposed relationship has been so readily available that many believe it could be a PR stunt. Even if that is not the case, the NFL has been taking full advantage of the Swift hype.

Kelce made a surprising remark this week about the NFL’s coverage of Swift.