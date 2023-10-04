Travis Kelce has surprising comment about NFL’s Taylor Swift coverage

Travis Kelce has not shied away from the endless gossip about his new relationship with Taylor Swift, and you could even say he has embraced the attention that has come along with it. The Kansas City Chiefs star may want the NFL to slow down a bit, however.

On the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce was asked by his brother and co-host Jason Kelce if he believes the NFL has been “overdoing it” with the recent coverage of Swift. Kelce said he understands why TV networks show celebrities during games, but he eventually agreed with Jason that the hype has gone too far.

Jason and Travis Kelce call out the NFL and NBC for going “overboard” on Taylor Swift coverage. pic.twitter.com/fT0xtn3RjB — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 4, 2023

“I think everybody’s just like overwhelmed with … I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” Kelce said. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere and brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. At the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation.”

The comments were a bit surprising, especially to those who think the relationship between Kelce and Swift could be nothing but a PR stunt.

Even if the Kelce-Swift connection is not something that was concocted by a marketing genius, the NFL has been taking full advantage. Swift is not hiding from the spotlight, either. She has been intentionally visible at games and not even attempting to keep a low profile.

We aren’t buying that Travis thinks the hype has gone too far, though he did look a bit annoyed with one reporter who took a video of him and his new girlfriend. Kelce’s personal brand has already received a massive boost from his connection to Swift. As long Swift keeps going to games, we are probably going to see plenty of her during TV broadcasts.