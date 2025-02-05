NFL set to host 2026 game in new continent

The NFL is taking things abroad once again, but this time to a new continent.

The league announced on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Rams will be hosting a game in Melbourne, Australia in 2026. That will be part of a multiyear commitment to host games in Australia. The Rams’ 2026 game will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Rams shared a video to announce the news:

#RamsHouse goes down under for the FIRST EVER NFL regular season game in Australia!​ 🇦🇺 » https://t.co/fEF2UT26cC pic.twitter.com/OsFIxgiAft — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 5, 2025

The NFL has a Global Markets Program where each team picks an international region where they have the right to raise awareness for their team and the league. The Rams and Philadelphia Eagles hold marketing rights in Australia as part of the program, which explains why the NFC West squad will be hosting a game there.

For 2025, the NFL will have international games in London, Berlin and Madrid. Australia is the only location for an international game that has been announced for 2026.