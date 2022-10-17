 Skip to main content
Monday, October 17, 2022

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

October 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Matt LaFleur stands on the sideline

Head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense.

After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.

“I don’t know what that means,” LaFleur said.

There may be nothing to this, but a quote like that simply gives off the impression that LaFleur and Rodgers are not on the same page, or at least not communicating well. This may certainly prompt a behind-the-scenes talk at some point this week.

The mood around the Packers is not good right now. They have lost two straight to fall to 3-3 and the offense has been unimpressive so far. Rodgers has not appeared to be in a good mood for most of the year. A loss at Washington next week would be huge cause for concern, so the Packers will want to sort things out fast.

