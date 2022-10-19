Aaron Rodgers makes firm statement about feelings toward Packers

Aaron Rodgers considered retirement during the offseason, but ultimately chose to return for 2022 with the Green Bay Packers. Through the first six weeks of the year, things have not gone according to plan, and Rodgers has seemed fairly miserable at times.

Rodgers was asked Wednesday if he is still enjoying being with the Packers and playing, and he offered a fairly amusing response to try to put any doubts to rest.

Aaron Rodgers on if he's still having fun: "I wake up in the morning thinking about this. I go to bed at night dreaming about what plays I can make up to piss Matt off. This has been my love since I was 5 years old and still love waking up every day knowing I'm coming into 1265." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 19, 2022

“I wake up in the morning thinking about this. I go to bed at night dreaming about what plays I can make up to piss Matt [LaFleur] off,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers has looked quite unhappy at times this season, so the question was certainly justified. One could certainly make the case he’s succeeded at annoying LaFleur at times, too, but the actual relationships within the organization don’t seem too strained at the moment.

Rodgers has seemed to be in a bit of a lighter mood lately even though the team is coming off a loss. If the Packers can put together a few wins, this period will be forgotten quickly.