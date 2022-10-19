 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 19, 2022

NFL shares reason for roughing the passer calls

October 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Roger Goodell at a press conference

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has come under increasing scrutiny for perceived weak roughing the passer calls in recent weeks, and one league official offered a blunt response to that on Tuesday.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent did not mince words when he revealed the ultimate purpose behind the seemingly soft calls. The league puts its popularity down to its star quarterbacks, and it wants to aggressively protect them.

However unpopular these calls may be, at least the NFL is making it clear what the reasoning is. Quarterback injuries can derail a team’s entire season, and they would probably prefer a few iffy calls to dealing with that scenario.

On the other hand, the league has been left trying to defend some truly ridiculous calls in recent weeks. There has to be a reasonable middle ground, because defenders are not sure what they are supposed to do at this point.

Article Tags

Roughing the Passer
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus