Report: 1 major NFL rule proposal not expected to pass

March 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Roger Goodell in Europe for an NFL game

Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reacts during an NFL Flag Football community event at the FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Several rule change proposals will be discussed at the annual NFL owners meetings in Phoenix this week, but a noteworthy one is not expected to pass ahead of the 2023 season.

One team formally proposed last month that roughing the passer calls be made reviewable and subject to challenges. Judy Battista of NFL.com reported on Sunday that there does not appear to be enough support for the rule to pass.

That is not a surprise. Battista reported last month that the NFL Competition Committee looked at 80 instances last season where roughing the passer was called. They felt only three were questionable, which is why making roughing the passer calls fouls reviewable is not considered a priority.

Fans have had a lot of complaints about soft roughing the passer calls, but some of those have been exactly what the NFL wants. There has been an increased emphasis in recent years on protecting quarterbacks, and league officials do not want to pull back on that in any way.

