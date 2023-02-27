 Skip to main content
Report reveals NFL stance on roughing the passer reviews

February 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Roger Goodell at the podium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media. Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Will the NFL make changes to allow coaches to challenge roughing the passer flags? The league will discuss it, but no one should hold their breath.

One team has officially proposed making such flags reviewable and subject to challenges, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. That proposal will come before the league’s competition committee on Monday, and could see a full vote among owners in March unless it is withdrawn.

Any change, however, appears highly unlikely. Judy Battista of NFL.com reported that the committee studied 80 instances where roughing the passer was called and found only three they felt were questionable. With those kinds of numbers, it is tough to see the league sanctioning any changes.

Roughing the passer calls have been hugely controversial in recent seasons, with the NFL placing an emphasis on them. A lot of the calls appear to be very soft, but that might be the NFL’s point. They want to protect quarterbacks, and this is one of the simplest ways to do it, even when the flags look ridiculous.

