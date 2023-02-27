Report reveals NFL stance on roughing the passer reviews

Will the NFL make changes to allow coaches to challenge roughing the passer flags? The league will discuss it, but no one should hold their breath.

One team has officially proposed making such flags reviewable and subject to challenges, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. That proposal will come before the league’s competition committee on Monday, and could see a full vote among owners in March unless it is withdrawn.

One NFL team has proposed making roughing the passer reviewable by instant replay. The competition committee expects to review that proposal Monday. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 26, 2023

Any change, however, appears highly unlikely. Judy Battista of NFL.com reported that the committee studied 80 instances where roughing the passer was called and found only three they felt were questionable. With those kinds of numbers, it is tough to see the league sanctioning any changes.

Committee looked at 80 plays of roughing the passer, found only 3 questionable. Big convo: sling vs. slam. Slam is problematic — when a defender picks up the QB in the air and slams him on the ground. Slinging is more considered the natural progression. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023

Roughing the passer calls have been hugely controversial in recent seasons, with the NFL placing an emphasis on them. A lot of the calls appear to be very soft, but that might be the NFL’s point. They want to protect quarterbacks, and this is one of the simplest ways to do it, even when the flags look ridiculous.