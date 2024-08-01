NFL makes rule change to ban Dolphins’ controversial tactic

The NFL quietly made a rule change this offseason that will make one of the Miami Dolphins’ signature offensive moves illegal.

The Dolphins were among several teams to use a pre-snap motion that was called “speed motion” or, more unflatteringly, “cheat motion.” It involved backfield players going into motion prior to a snap, but timing their movements to essentially give themselves a running start just before the ball was snapped.

That will not fly anymore. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL added a clarification to the rulebook stating that “any eligible backfield player who changes his stance does not have to come to a complete stop prior to the snap, as long as his actions are not abrupt (false start) or forward (illegal motion).” That last bit is what matters: the Dolphins’ tactic would now fall under illegal motion and be subject to a flag. A source told Florio this was a direct response to the move used by the Dolphins, as well as by the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams last season.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was widely credited for adding the wrinkle to the NFL, and it was even profiled in a FOX Sports article from last October. It quickly spread around the NFL, but Miami was still arguably the best at using it.

Some will likely wonder why this is being banned while another controversial play will remain for another season. Evidently, this one came a bit too close to violating the spirit of the rules, so it had to be clearly defined.