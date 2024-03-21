NFL makes final decision on potential ‘tush push’ ban

The NFL’s competition committee this week made several rule change proposals to put before owners. One potential change was notably absent, and that was by design.

NFL executive Troy Vincent confirmed Thursday that the league did not present any proposal to ban the “tush push” for the 2024 season. League vice president of health and safety Jeff Miller added that the biggest reason was there was simply not enough injury data to support any action.

“The #Eagles do it well,” Vincent said. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 21, 2024

This is not a huge surprise, as Vincent had previously admitted that a ban on the play did not even come up in recent competition committee meetings. If the NFL were to try to ban they play, they would likely seek to do it on the basis of player safety, but they do not appear to have the evidence they would need to make that move.

The Philadelphia Eagles have famously made the play one of their staples, and have become virtually automatic at converting it in short-yardage situations. Their mastery of it has contributed to the calls for its elimination, but the team has argued that they should not be punished for being better at it than everyone else. Considering how few teams have successfully mimicked it, they might have a point.