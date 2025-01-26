NFL expected to make interesting change for next season

The NFL clearly heard Troy Aikman’s complaints during last week’s Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

The ESPN announcer was incensed over an unnecessary roughness call that went against Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. The referees flagged To’oTo’ for a hit on a late-sliding Patrick Mahomes.

Aikman believed that Mahomes was still a runner when he got tackled. The call awarded the Chiefs 15 yards and an automatic first down with the teams separated by a single point late in the third quarter.

The league reportedly plans to crack down on such calls by next season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is expected to expand its in-field replay assist to include the quarterback slide. With the rule change, referees will be able to review plays like Mahomes’ controversial slide.

Mahomes appeared to benefit from some questionable calls during Kansas City’s 23-14 win over Houston. Both Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. called out the officiating after the game.

The Chiefs quarterback did admit to going too far on one play when he tried to draw another penalty from a Texans defender.