Texans star blasts referees after loss to Chiefs

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. did not hide his true feelings Saturday after his team’s season ended at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs outlasted the Texans 23-14 in their AFC Divisional Round clash at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Texans appeared to be on the wrong end of some controversial calls in the contest.

Anderson got flagged for a questionable roughing the passer penalty midway through the first quarter.

Will Anderson Jr. made the critical mistake of touching Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/kPPeal0Oqt — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 18, 2025

There was also an iffy unnecessary roughness call against the Texans in the third quarter that had ESPN announcer Troy Aikman critical of the officiating.

Anderson did not let the referees off the hook after the game. While speaking to reporters in the Texans’ locker room, Anderson claimed the referees were on Kansas City’s side.

“We knew it was going to be us against the refs going into this game,” said Anderson.

Will Anderson: “We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game.” pic.twitter.com/FReVbYspl5 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) January 19, 2025

While some Texans fans may agree with Anderson about a few dubious calls made on Saturday, Houston also had its fair share of self-inflicted wounds.

The Texans’ special teams unit was an utter disaster from start to finish. One player even shoved special teams coach Frank Ross on the sidelines after an opening-drive meltdown.

Houston’s offensive line also allowed eight sacks, leaving quarterback CJ Stroud battered and bruised all game.