2 veteran NFL running backs land on injured reserve

It is not a particularly good week to be an NFL running back.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that leading rusher JK Dobbins has been placed on injured reserve. Dobbins suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee during last Monday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens (full details here).

The Washington Commanders also announced Saturday that they are placing a veteran running back of their own on IR — Austin Ekeler, who suffered a concussion last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (video here).

Dobbins, 25, has been the Chargers’ No. 1 back this season with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Ekeler, 29, has been the No. 2 in Washington behind Brian Robinson Jr. but has still produced 355 rushing yards and 346 receiving yards. The two will now be out for at least four games each with their respective moves to IR.

Both the Chargers and the Commanders would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Thus, it makes sense for the two teams to ensure their running backs are fully healthy in time for the postseason. Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins will likely pick up the slack for the Chargers while Dobbins is out while Jeremy McNichols sops up the carries behind Robinson for the Commanders during Ekeler’s absence.