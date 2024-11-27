Details emerge about JK Dobbins’ knee injury

Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins suffered a knee injury during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and he will reportedly be sidelined for at least a week.

Dobbins has been diagnosed with a knee sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Dobbins will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. His status is uncertain beyond that.

#Chargers standout RB JK Dobbins suffered a knee sprain in Monday’s game that will cause him to miss some time, sources say. He’s out this week against the #Falcons and up in the air after that. Gus Edwards is his backup. pic.twitter.com/hqPfjz6xmz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2024

Dobbins has been held back by injuries throughout his career. He played in 15 games as a rookie in 2020 after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the second round. Dobbins then missed the entire 2021 season after he tore his ACL, meniscus, and hamstring in a preseason game. He needed arthroscopic surgery in 2022 and was limited to just eight games that year. Dobbins then tore his Achilles in Week 1 last season.

Through 11 games with the Chargers, Dobbins has 766 rushing yards and is averaging an impressive 4.8 yards per carry. The bold prediction he made after signing with L.A. during the offseason has not been that far off.

Gus Edwards has been Dobbins’ backup and will likely start in Week 13. He was ineffective with 11 yards on 9 carries against Baltimore. Rookie Kimani Vidal, who has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, could also see an increased role.