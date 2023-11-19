 Skip to main content
NFL targets Josh Jacobs with big fine for second week in a row

November 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Josh Jacobs takes a handoff

The NFL is sending a message to Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was fined $21,855 this week by the NFL for unnecessary roughness. The league fined the Las Vegas Raiders running back for lowering his helmet on a run against the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 10.

This is the second straight week that Jacobs has been fined that amount by the NFL for the same violation.

Jacobs was fined for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on a run against the New York Giants in Week 9.

Jacobs was ticked off after being fined and called out the NFL that week. They are making it very clear that Jacobs is not going to win this battle with the league. The NFL does not want players lowering their heads to initiate contact and will continue to discipline Jacobs for as long as he does it.

Jacobs rushed 27 times for 116 yards in his Raiders’ 16-12 win over the Jets. His 622 rushing yards this season rank him third in the NFL.

Josh Jacobs
