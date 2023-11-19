NFL targets Josh Jacobs with big fine for second week in a row

The NFL is sending a message to Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was fined $21,855 this week by the NFL for unnecessary roughness. The league fined the Las Vegas Raiders running back for lowering his helmet on a run against the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 10.

The NFL fined #Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs again, docking him $21,855 for unnecessary roughness on this run last week vs. the #Jets. It’s the same amount Jacobs was fined for a similar play last week. The league has made lowering the head an emphasis, and the fines keep coming. pic.twitter.com/3KjOb3q1jX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2023

This is the second straight week that Jacobs has been fined that amount by the NFL for the same violation.

Jacobs was fined for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on a run against the New York Giants in Week 9.

Biggest fine from Week 9: The NFL docked #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs $21,855 for unnecessary roughness on this play. The league has been cracking down on lowering the head to initiate contact. pic.twitter.com/VaENJJEimZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2023

Jacobs was ticked off after being fined and called out the NFL that week. They are making it very clear that Jacobs is not going to win this battle with the league. The NFL does not want players lowering their heads to initiate contact and will continue to discipline Jacobs for as long as he does it.

Jacobs rushed 27 times for 116 yards in his Raiders’ 16-12 win over the Jets. His 622 rushing yards this season rank him third in the NFL.